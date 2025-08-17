SMVDU celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Jammu, Aug 16: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) celebrated the 79th Independence with great patriotic spirit, enthusiasm, and unity.According to a statement issued here, the celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem by the university fraternity.In his address, the Vice-Chancellor paid homage to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and lauded the armed forces for their unwavering service to the nation. He also highlighted the university’s recent academic achievements, research milestones, and community outreach initiatives, urging students and faculty to contribute meaningfully towards the nation’s progress. The event was graced by the presence of Deans, Heads of Schools, faculty members, staff, students, and security personnel, all joining together to celebrate the spirit of freedom. A special highlight of the occasion was the active participation of the SMVDU NCC Cadets, who presented a ceremonial parade, saluting the National Flag and adding grandeur to the celebrations. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of sweets and a collective pledge to uphold the values of democracy, unity, and integrity. The celebrations at SMVDU served as a reminder of the nation’s glorious past, dynamic present, and promising future, inspiring everyone to work towards building a stronger and self-reliant India.