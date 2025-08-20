SMVDU a beacon of knowledge & innovation: LG Sinha

Katra, Aug19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered the inaugural address at the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) via video conference, lauding the institution’s rapid strides in academics, innovation, and nation-building.

Describing SMVDU as a “beacon of knowledge, innovation, inspiration, and cultural pride of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said the University has earned recognition not only at the national level but also on the global academic stage.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is playing a pivotal role in creating skilled human resources aligned with global changes. It has blossomed into a center of excellence—nurturing minds and transforming lives,” he remarked.

In a significant announcement, the Lt Governor revealed that a long-standing demand of the University’s non-teaching staff has been met. Non-teaching employees at the lower-middle level and below, previously employed under a five-year contractual system, will now be regularised.

“This decision reflects our commitment to fairness, talent retention, and professional growth. Removing the contract system provides stability and empowers staff to contribute with renewed confidence,” he stated.

The Lt Governor congratulated the university’s management, faculty, staff, and students for securing a place among the top 100 universities in the country within a relatively short span.

“It is inspiring to witness the university’s evolution into a multidisciplinary institution, aligning itself with the objectives of the National Education Policy. Increasing enrolments in innovative programs like ‘Design Your Own Degree’, B.Tech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, and MSc in Data Science are commendable,” he noted.

Calling on the faculty to create a skill-driven learning ecosystem, the Lt Governor emphasized the importance of equipping students to become future innovators, entrepreneurs, architects, and professionals.

He also urged students to dedicate their skills and knowledge toward nation-building, asserting that “the creation of a developed India and a prosperous society is the true measure of education’s value.”

Addressing the alumni, the Lt Governor encouraged them to remain connected with their alma mater and actively contribute to addressing societal needs and the university’s progress.

On a solemn note, the Lt Governor expressed condolences to the families affected by the recent natural disasters in Kishtwar and Kathua. “Relief efforts are underway on a war footing. I have personally spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Government of India is fully committed to ensuring timely rehabilitation of the affected families,” he assured.

The event was attended by Baldev Raj, Member of Legislative Assembly; Ashok Bhan and GunjanRana, Members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education); Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SMVDU; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shrine Board; along with senior officials, faculty members, staff, and students.