SMVDSB refutes ‘negligence’ claims on pilgrim tragedy

JAMMU:In response to recent media reports suggesting that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in disregard of weather warnings, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) strongly refutes these allegations as baseless and misleading. The Board expresses its profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the natural calamity that struck on August 26 and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. However, it is imperative to present the factual account to counter the misinformation being circulated.

In a statement issued here today, the statement said that on the morning of August 26, weather conditions remained clear and conducive to the pilgrimage. Pilgrim movement was proceeding normally, and helicopter services were operational, further indicating that there were no immediate weather threats. In accordance with its established Standard Operating Procedures, the Shrine Board had deployed its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire yatra route. The Board was closely monitoring weather developments through official channels.

As soon as updated forecasts indicated the possibility of moderate rainfall, the Shrine Board immediately suspended further pilgrim registrations. By that point, a significant number of pilgrims had already completed darshan at the Holy Cave and were on their way back to Katra. Many others took shelter at designated halt points along the old track—areas specifically chosen and developed for their safety and historical stability, which have never previously been prone to landslides.

In fact, anticipating possible weather-related disruptions, the new Tarakote track—known to be more vulnerable to landslides—had already been closed for public movement on August 24. The old track, considered more secure and time-tested, was kept open for movement under constant monitoring. Nevertheless, even this route was closed by noon on August 26 in response to specific advisories received later in the day.

The unfortunate landslide occurred around 2:40 PM near Inderprastha Bhojanalaya on the old track—a location that has always been regarded as among the safest on the route. The disaster was triggered by a sudden and extremely localised cloudburst that affected a stretch of only about 50 meters. It was a rare and unforeseen event; no record of any such landslide exists for this area, underscoring the unpredictable and force majeure nature of the incident.

Immediately after the landslide, the Shrine Board’s Disaster Management Task Force, working in close coordination with the District Administration, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers, launched a swift and well-coordinated evacuation and rescue operation. Eighteen injured pilgrims were promptly given first aid along the track and shifted to the Shrine Board’s Superspeciality Hospital at Kakryal for advanced care. By evening, all stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra via the Tarakote Marg. Simultaneously, debris clearance, slope inspection, and stabilization work began on a war footing.

Over the years, the Shrine Board has undertaken significant efforts to strengthen infrastructure along the yatra route, including extensive slope stabilization and mountain-binding projects. Shelter sheds and safety structures have been erected along almost the entire track to shield pilgrims from stray stones and other hazards. Despite all precautions, some natural calamities remain beyond human anticipation and control.

The statement further stated that the Shrine Board reiterates that all necessary measures were taken strictly in accordance with official weather forecasts. At every stage, pilgrim safety remained the top priority. The devastating cloudburst and the resultant landslide were entirely unforeseen, and the Board acted with urgency and responsibility in the aftermath.

The Shrine Board stands united with the families of the deceased and will provide every possible support to the next of kin. The injured continue to receive the best medical treatment available, and the Board prays to Mata Vaishno Devi for their full and swift recovery.