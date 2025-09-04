SMVDSB extends relief to flood & landslide-hit families

Follow us on

KATRA, SEPT 3: In a humanitarian gesture, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, has launched a major relief initiative to support over 1,000 families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides in Katra and various parts of Reasi and Udhampur districts.

Acting promptly on the Lieutenant Governor’s instructions—who also serves as the Chairman of the Shrine Board—a relief consignment for 400 families was handed over to the Reasi District Administration to ensure the timely distribution of essential supplies. Relief for an additional 400 families in Udhampur will be handed over to the concerned authorities on Thursday.

The relief kits include dry ration, utensils, blankets, medicines, buckets, tarpaulin sheets, and tents to address the immediate needs of the affected families and help them recover from the disaster’s aftermath.

In response to a request from the District Administration, several families from the village of Purana Daroor—whose homes were severely damaged—have been temporarily relocated to Shakti Bhawan at the Niharika Complex, managed by the Shrine Board, in Katra. This arrangement ensures their safety and well-being during this challenging period.

Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting the local community during times of crisis. He emphasized that the Board, in close coordination with the Reasi District Administration, will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the affected families.

It is noteworthy that the Shrine Board has consistently stepped up during times of crisis, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities, underscoring its commitment to community welfare.