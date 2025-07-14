SMVDSB dedicates five new temples to public in Reasi

Katra, July 13: In a significant step toward promoting spiritual development and preserving cultural heritage, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has dedicated five newly constructed temples to the public across Reasi district. The decision was approved during the 75th Meeting of the Board, chaired by Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of the Shrine Board.In addition to the dedication of these temples, the Board has also approved the construction of five more temples in Reasi, further expanding the region’s spiritual infrastructure.The five temples dedicated today are located in:GortaKalikaSathaan, Village Harotkote; PancheriGalli, Village Dangakote; Tote Devsthan, Village Tote; Village Devigarh, Tehsil Bhomag; Village Chasana.Before the formal consecration, the Shrine Board conducted a spiritually uplifting three-day Hawan and Puja ceremony at the Spiritual Growth Centre (SGC), Katra. The rituals were performed with deep reverence by Shrine Board Pujaris under the guidance of Padma Shri Prof. VishwamurtiShastri, following traditional Vedic procedures to invoke divine blessings and sanctify the temples.

Subsequently, the PranPratishtha (consecration) ceremonies and KanyaPoojan were held at each temple site. These sacred rituals marked the formal installation of the deities, carried out by learned priests of the Shrine Board in the presence of local residents and Shrine Board officials.Speaking during the dedication ceremonies, ShriAnshulGarg, Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, announced that the management and daily upkeep of these temples will be entrusted to local communities. This initiative is aimed at deepening grassroots spiritual involvement and ensuring that the temples are preserved in accordance with local customs and devotional traditions.To support effective management and maintain sanctity, the CEO further announced that CCTV cameras would be installed at each of the newly inaugurated temples.As part of the consecration ceremonies, the Shrine Board also followed the traditional practice of offering Halwa and Channa Prasad to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and shared blessings.