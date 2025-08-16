SMC launches massive anti-encroachment drive across Sgr

Srinagar, Aug 15: In a major push to reclaim public spaces and ensure safer access for pedestrians, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched an extensive anti-encroachment drive across the city. The drive, carried out under the directives of Commissioner Faz-Lul-Haseeb, aimed to remove illegal structures, roadside stalls, and other obstructions that have long hindered traffic and pedestrian movement.The anti-encroachment drive, conducted across all four zones of the city, was led by the Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer and Zonal Anti-Encroachment Officers. It covered busy markets, residential localities, and key road junctions, where shopkeepers and vendors had extended their setups onto public pathways, making navigation difficult for both vehicles and pedestrians.The operation focused on high-footfall areas such as Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Bemina, Qamarwari, Parimpora, Khayam, HMT, Harwan, Dalgate, and Hyderpora. Sensitive zones around major hospitals including JVC, Children’s Hospital, and SMHS Hospital were also cleared to ensure unhindered access for patients and visitors.During the drive, SMC officials dismantled temporary structures and removed roadside encroachments, issuing fines to violators on the spot. Mechanical equipment was used for permanent structures, while temporary stalls were cleared immediately. Goods displayed on footpaths were also removed, and shopkeepers were instructed to keep merchandise within designated limits.Notably, the initiative is part of SMC’s broader efforts to enhance pedestrian safety, reduce traffic congestion, and restore public spaces for community use. Officials emphasized that the drive will continue in multiple phases, with stricter action planned against repeat violators.“This is not a one-time activity, but a continuous drive that will roll out in multiple phases. We are determined to take strict action against anyone found violating the norms, as our priority is to ensure Srinagar’s streets remain safe and accessible for all residents. Public spaces belong to the people, and we will take every necessary step to remove obstructions, regulate encroachments, and maintain order,” said SMC Commissioner Faz-Lul-Haseeb. Meanwhile, residents have welcomed the initiative, saying it will improve pedestrian safety and ease daily commutes. “This was much needed. For years, walking on footpaths was a challenge. We hope the SMC keeps up this momentum,” said Sajjad Ahmad, a resident of Karan Nagar. As the drive continues, SMC’s efforts are expected to ensure safer streets and restore public spaces, improving accessibility for all residents.