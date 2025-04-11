SMC conducts demolition drive to address illegal constructions in Shalteng and Maloora

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation today launched a demolition drive in Ward 25 and Ward 26, targeting unauthorized and illegal constructions in the Shalteng and Maloora areas.

According to the statement, This initiative, directed by Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS) and supervised by the Enforcement Officer for Zone West, aims to reinforce municipal regulations and curb illegal building activities.

During the demolition drive, several unauthorized structures were dismantled, highlighting the SMC’s commitment to maintaining urban order. The corporation strongly urges residents to obtain the necessary building permissions before undertaking any construction work.

Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmed said, “We reiterate our appeal to the general public to adhere to legal processes and secure prior approvals from the competent authority to avoid punitive measures.”

The SMC has increased its vigilance across Srinagar city and warns that violations of building norms will result in strict action.

The Corporation remains dedicated to ensuring that all development within the city aligns with the Master Plan 2035.