SMC Comm reviews preparations for Mela Kheer Bhawani, Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar, May 29: The Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the SMC Headquarters, Karan Nagar, to assess arrangements for the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani and Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. The primary focus was to ensure the implementation of effective sanitation and cleanliness measures to facilitate these important religious festivals. The meeting was attended by senior SMC officers and officials, who discussed strategies to uphold hygiene standards during the festivities. The Commissioner emphasised the vital importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the Kheer Bhawani shrine and other religious sites across Srinagar.

Special directives were issued regarding free hooper service for collection/Disposal of animal skins and internal organs following Eid-ul-Adha, along with enhanced sanitation services around mosques and religious places. The meeting also stressed community participation in keeping the city clean and urged residents to actively contribute to sanitation efforts. To assist the public, the SMC reminded residents to utilize the 24×7 Control Room services established for sanitation, waste management, and related concerns. These helpline numbers are available around the clock to provide guidance and support: 0194-2474499, 0194-2470465 and 1800-180-7038. The Commissioner reaffirmed the SMC’s commitment in maintaining high hygiene standards and ensuring a safe, clean, and peaceful environment during these festivals. He urged residents to cooperate with municipal authorities and make use of the helpline services for a smooth and successful celebration.