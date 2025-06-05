SMC Comm holds comprehensive review for Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

Srinagar, June 04: With the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram approaching, Commissioner SMC Dr. Owais Ahmed chaired a high-level detailed review meeting today at the Corporation’s central office at Karan Nagar. The meeting was attended by senior officials from SMC, line departments and representatives from leading Shia organizations including All J&K Shia Association (Dar-ul-Jawad Qamarwari), Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian (Budgam) and Shariyat Abad Bugam.

The Commissioner emphasized that all arrangements must reflect the sanctity of the month and ensure that mourners can observe rituals with full dignity, safety and ease. Key points discussed and directions passed include—special focus on keeping procession routes, Imambaras and localities clean and hygienic, swift repairs of internal roads to ensure smooth movement during processions, uninterrupted water supply and deployment of water tankers at key points to meet public needs, immediate repair of streetlights, especially in Shia-majority areas, to keep pathways well-lit at night and installation of dewatering pumps, desilting of surface drains, and trash guard repairs to prevent waterlogging.

Dr. Owais urged departments to work in close coordination and respond quickly to any emerging issues. “We want to make sure this sacred month is observed peacefully and respectfully. Every small detail counts,” he said. He also appreciated the cooperation of community leaders and reaffirmed SMC’s commitment to serving the people. “Our job is not just about civic work—it’s about standing with the community during important time.” The SMC will continue monitoring the arrangements on the ground to ensure everything runs smoothly throughout Muharram.