SMC celebrates world Earth Day

1 Min Read

Srinagar, April 22: In celebration of World Earth Day 2025, the Commissioner SMC Dr. Owais Ahmed reaffirmed its dedication to environmental sustainability and climate action. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” highlights the shared responsibility of general Public to protect the environment and promote renewable energy solutions.

As part of the commemorative activities, Commissioner SMC took part in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the SMC headquarters, emphasizing the importance of reforestation and green initiatives. The gesture underscores the critical role trees play in combating climate change, enhancing air quality, and conserving biodiversity. “Today, we renew our commitment to safeguard our planet for the benefit of future generations,” said Commissioner SMC. “Every small step counts and collectively, our efforts can lead to a healthier, more sustainable environment.” SMC calls on all residents and stakeholders to join the global movement by adopting eco-friendly habits, supporting renewable energy projects, and engaging in local environmental initiatives.

 

 

 

 

 

