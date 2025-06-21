SMC Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm

Srinagar, June 21 : The Srinagar Municipal Corporation commemorated International Yoga Day with great zeal and enthusiasm at SK Park today, emphasizing the importance of health, mental well-being, and holistic living. The event was gracefully led by Mr. Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS), along with Joint Commissioner (Administration) Ms. Nuzhat K Qurashi (JKAS), whose inspiring leadership added vigor to the celebration.

Recognized globally each year on June 21st, International Yoga Day highlights the transformative benefits of yoga in enhancing physical vitality, mental tranquility, and spiritual harmony. The occasion featured captivating demonstrations of various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques, aimed at encouraging citizens to incorporate these practices into their daily routines for a healthier and more balanced life.

A key highlight of the event was the address delivered by Mr. Haseeb, who eloquently underscored the crucial role of mindfulness and yoga in fostering overall health, mental clarity, and emotional resilience. His words inspired many participants to adopt yoga as a vital component of their wellness journey.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation remains committed to promoting wellness initiatives that empower citizens to achieve harmony of body, mind, and spirit. The event was attended by senior officials of the Corporation and a diverse group of participants, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for a healthier and more mindful lifestyle.