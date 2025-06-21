Breaking

SMC Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 21 : The Srinagar Municipal Corporation commemorated International Yoga Day with great zeal and enthusiasm at SK Park today, emphasizing the importance of health, mental well-being, and holistic living. The event was gracefully led by Mr. Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS), along with Joint Commissioner (Administration) Ms. Nuzhat K Qurashi (JKAS), whose inspiring leadership added vigor to the celebration.

Recognized globally each year on June 21st, International Yoga Day highlights the transformative benefits of yoga in enhancing physical vitality, mental tranquility, and spiritual harmony. The occasion featured captivating demonstrations of various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques, aimed at encouraging citizens to incorporate these practices into their daily routines for a healthier and more balanced life.

A key highlight of the event was the address delivered by Mr. Haseeb, who eloquently underscored the crucial role of mindfulness and yoga in fostering overall health, mental clarity, and emotional resilience. His words inspired many participants to adopt yoga as a vital component of their wellness journey.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation remains committed to promoting wellness initiatives that empower citizens to achieve harmony of body, mind, and spirit. The event was attended by senior officials of the Corporation and a diverse group of participants, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for a healthier and more mindful lifestyle.

Chargesheet filed against 2 LeT terror associates in Rajouri: Police
Manthan-2 session to ignite new possibilities for NCC cadets in J&K
RDD to empanel IIT, IIM, NIFT, Universities as PIAs for placement-linked youth skilling initiative
DPAP congratulates all those students who passes their twelfth class exams
“India has moved from red tape to red carpet”: PM Modi in virtual address at G20 meet
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran,” says CM Omar Abdullah
Next Article Minister Javed Rana Reviews Muharram Arrangements in Srinagar’s Zadibal 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“NC may approach Supreme Court over J&K statehood delay”: Former CM Farooq Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Iran’s IRGC Launches Drones, Missile Strikes Against Israel
Breaking World
Minister Javed Rana Reviews Muharram Arrangements in Srinagar’s Zadibal 
Breaking Kashmir
“I don’t understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran,” says CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking