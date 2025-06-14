City

SMC bids farewell to Dr Owais Ahmed on completing his tenure as Commissioner

Srinagar, June 13: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday bid farewell to its Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed as he concluded his successful tenure. His dedicated leadership has significantly advanced Srinagar’s urban development and left a lasting impact on the city’s civic landscape.

During his time in office, Dr. Owais spearheaded key initiatives in waste management, urban planning, beautification, and public amenities, resulting in tangible improvements for residents. His visionary approach and commitment to excellence have set new standards for municipal governance.
The SMC expresses deep gratitude for his exemplary service and enduring contributions. His departure leaves a notable void, but his inspiring legacy will continue to guide the organization’s future efforts. The corporation extends its best wishes to Dr. Owais for his future endeavours and his continued pursuit of good governance and public service.

 

