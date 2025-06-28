SKUAST-K well positioned to emerge as biotechnology hub: VC

Pulwama, June 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is well-positioned to serve as a biotechnology hub, offering solutions in plant health, genetic improvement, and bio-resource utilisation, said Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K.

He made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at a one-day Academia-Industry Workshop on PCR Technology and its Industrial Applications, held at the university’s Shalimar campus.

The workshop was organised by the Division of Plant Biotechnology, SKUAST-K, in collaboration with NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. The event aimed to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial practices, with a focus on strengthening molecular biology skills and fostering innovation in biotechnology.

Applauding the initiative, Professor Ganai highlighted the transformative role of biotechnology in advancing industrial growth, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sustainability.

“Our university is well-positioned to serve as a biotechnology hub, offering solutions in plant health, genetic improvement, and optimal use of bio-resources,” he said.

Professor Amjad M. Hussaini, Head of the Division of Plant Biotechnology at SKUAST-K, stressed the importance of academia-industry partnerships in translating theoretical research into real-world applications.

“These partnerships pave the way for innovation and commercialisation of biotechnological products,” he said, adding that the Plant Biotechnology Division has made significant contributions to industry-relevant research and has secured multiple patents and proprietary technologies over the years.

Dr. Nagma Abbasi, Founder and CEO of NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., encouraged students to develop interdisciplinary skills and remain updated with emerging technologies.

“Life sciences is no longer confined to the lab—it is a thriving industry that demands scientific minds with business acumen and a spirit of innovation,” she remarked, urging participants to actively explore both traditional and emerging career pathways.

During this occasion a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also proposed between SKUAST-K and NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. to foster collaboration in technology development, training programs, and incubation support.