SKUAST-K to establish advanced reproductive biotechnology centre to enhance animal breeding

Pulwama, May 28: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is establishing an Advanced Reproductive Biotechnology Centre aimed at enhancing animal breeding.

The information was shared by Vice Chancellor of Share Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology Kashmir, Dr Nazir Ahmad Gania.

The Vice Chancellor said that Artificial Intelligence and Gene Editing are among the most revolutionary technologies of the 21st century.

Dr. Gania revealed that SKUAST-K recently achieved a major scientific milestone by producing India’s first gene-edited sheep.

He clarified that no foreign or external gene was used in the process due to existing regulatory constraints.

“We manipulated the double muscling gene to produce the gene-edited sheep,” Dr. Gania said, “This gene will increase muscle growth and mass by approximately 30%.”

The double muscling gene refers to a mutation in the MSTN (Myostatin) gene, which reduces or eliminates the production of Myostatin—a protein that inhibits muscle growth.

The result is excessive muscle development, making the animals more productive in terms of meat yield.

Dr. Gania said that the university has already introduced Fecundity technology, which allows a ewe to give birth to two or three lambs per breeding cycle.

“In the near future, we plan to combine the double muscling and fecundity genes in a single breed, which is expected to increase mutton yield by up to 150%,” he said.

He said that the university is proposing an advance biotechnology centre to achieve the goal.

“The proposed biotechnology centre is expected to be operational within next 6 months,” he said.

Dr. Gania also highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is now recognized among regions committed to high-standard agricultural research, and expressed confidence that SKUAST-K will continue to bring laurels to the country through its scientific advancements.