SKUAST-K students steal the spotlight at Inter-University debate

Srinagar, June 05: In a proud moment for Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, students brought laurels by winning top positions in the Inter-University Debate and Painting Competition held on the occasion of World Environment Day, organised by the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K at IUST, Awantipora.

The event, themed around environmental awareness and sustainability, saw participation from leading universities across the region. Sania Shabir Soherverdy, a student of M.Sc. Soil Science, Shalimar Campus clinched the first prize in the debate competition with a powerful speech on tackling Mission to Beat Plastic Pollution- Problems and their Solutions in UT of J&K. In the painting category, Shahran Dahlani Ph.D. Scholar Agri Statistics secured the first prize and Zainab Bhat a student of M.Sc. Soil Science secured second position for a creative and thought-provoking artwork that highlighted theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution Globally”. The students were felicitated by senior officials from the department and received wide appreciation for their efforts to creatively advocate for environmental conservation. The event was part of a series of awareness programs conducted to mark World Environment Day 2025, focusing on encouraging young minds to actively participate in the cause of environmental protection.