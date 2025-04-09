SKUAST-K revamps extension workshops to empower agricultural frontliners

Srinagar, April 08: The Directorate of Extension, SKUAST-Kashmir, Tuesday conducted its restructured monthly workshop on Capacity Building of Extension Functionaries at the Directorate’s Shalimar campus

The Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, presided over the inaugural session as Chief Guest, accompanied by Director Extension/SAMETI, Prof Raihana H. Kanth, and Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Joint Director (Extension), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare – Kashmir. The session underscored the critical need for continuous professional development to enhance agricultural outreach and knowledge dissemination.

The workshop drew enthusiastic participation from Heads of Divisions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), officers from various line departments, subject matter specialists, scientists from the Directorate, and expert resource persons.

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor lauded the Directorate’s sustained efforts in bolstering the skills and knowledge base of field-level extension professionals. He stressed the importance of integrated action to address farmers’ challenges and called for innovative, practical approaches in extension delivery. Highlighting future goals, he noted that SKUAST-Kashmir, in collaboration with line departments, could be instrumental in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a model of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also outlined the immense potential of the bio-economy—estimated at $84 billion—and advocated the use of disruptive yet affordable technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and social media for efficient, real-time agro-advisory dissemination.

Director Extension Raihana Habib, in her address, emphasised the need for close coordination between scientists and field-level functionaries. She highlighted that feedback from extension workers plays a vital role in evaluating the reach and adaptability of university technologies, and in tailoring interventions to suit specific local conditions. She also reaffirmed that commitment and accuracy in extension services are crucial to ensure timely and effective information transfer, ultimately enhancing farmers’ returns. The technical session covered a comprehensive range of topics, including field crops, fruits, vegetables, floriculture, poultry, sheep, and cattle advisories. Discussions also extended to climate-resilient agriculture, digital extension tools, and participatory technology transfer. Resource persons shared practical insights, facilitating collaborative learning and dialogue. This monthly capacity-building initiative underscores SKUAST-Kashmir’s steadfast commitment to equipping extension personnel with cutting-edge knowledge and competencies, aimed at delivering impactful support to the region’s farming communities.