SKUAST-K hosts workshop on AI and digital twins in Agriculture

Srinagar, Apr 20: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, organized a workshop on “Revolutionizing Agriculture with AI-Powered Digital Twin Workshop” at its Shalimar campus. The event, organised by the College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology had over 100 participants, including faculty, scholars, students, and dignitaries, to explore transformative technologies in agriculture.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, who underscored the urgency of integrating advanced technologies into agrarian practices. In his keynote address, Prof. Abdul Motaleb El Saddik, Distinguished University Professor at the University of Ottawa Canada and Chief Guest of the event, delved into “AI-Based LLM Multimodal Interactions in Digital Twins”, illustrating how language models and multimodal AI systems can enhance the accuracy of virtual farm replicas. Dr. Mukesh Saini, Associate Professor at IIT Ropar, followed with an insightful session on “Digital Twin Applications in Agriculture”, presenting real-world case studies on predictive analytics for crop yield optimization and soil health management. Dr. Mudasir Ahmad Ganaie, Assistant Professor at IIT Ropar, expanded the discourse with his lecture on “Applications of AI in Agriculture”, emphasizing IoT-driven tools for precision irrigation and resource efficiency. Prof. Rohitashw Kumar, Associate Dean of the College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology (CoAE&T) highlighted the importance of AI in agriculture. Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie lauded the efforts College of Agricultural Engineering and the CAIML team, stating, “The adoption of AI and digital twins is pivotal to addressing global food security challenges. SKUAST-K is dedicated to spearheading this technological revolution to empower farmers and ensure sustainable agricultural growth.” He also acknowledged the contributions of senior university officials, including Prof. Azmat Alam (Registrar), Prof. Rihana Habib Kant (Director Extension), and Prof. Mohd Altaf Bhat (Director Education), who graced the event. The workshop, meticulously coordinated by Dr. Ab Rouf Khan and Dr. Syed Rameem Zahra (CAIML scientists), concluded with a valedictory address by Dr. Showkat Rasool, Incharge of CAIML, who extended gratitude to participants and dignitaries. The event reinforced SKUAST-K’s commitment to bridging academic research with on-ground agricultural innovation, fostering a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand.