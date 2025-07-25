SKUAST-K holds expert lecture on ‘Green Skills key to Employability’

Shalimar, July 24: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organised an insightful expert lecture on the theme “Green Transition and the Future of Jobs”, delivered by renowned development and policy expert Arjumand Hussain. The event, organised by the Department of Students Welfare, drew participation from students, scholars, entrepreneurs and faculty members across the University. The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof. Neelofar Banday and heads of the divisions of Faculty of Horticulture.According to a statement issued here, Arjumand Hussain, known for his work in sustainable development, environmental governance, and youth empowerment, highlighted the urgent global shift towards a green economy. He discussed the rise of new job sectors in renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable forestry, waste management, and green infrastructure, encouraging students to adapt their skills and outlooks to the changing world of work.During his thought-provoking address, Hussain emphasised, “Green skills are the new currency of employability. The future belongs to those who are not only technically sound but also environmentally conscious.”On the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai delivered his words of wisdom. In his address, he underlined the importance of sustainability-focused education and forward-looking career guidance for the youth.“As a university, our vision is to develop globally competent professionals who contribute to climate resilience and sustainable development. The green transition is not just an environmental necessity—it is a transformative opportunity for our young minds,” he stated. Prof. Ganai appreciated the efforts of the Department of Students Welfare in organizing such relevant and timely interactions that inspire students to become agents of change.The lecture also featured interactive sessions where students engaged directly with the speaker, exploring topics like green entrepreneurship, policy reforms, and innovation-led employment. Speaking on the occasion, Dean Students Welfare Prof.S.A. Gangoo stressed the importance of such knowledge sharing platforms in shaping the future workforce.”At SKUAST-Kashmir, we are committed to preparing our students for challenges and opportunities of the 21st century green economy”, he said.