SKUAST-K, distribute rearing items among adopted Seri-farmers in Barmaulla

Srinagar, May 27: The College of Temperate Sericulture, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Mirgund, in collaboration with the Sericulture development department of Jammu and Kashmir distributed silkworm rearing items to adopted Seri-farmers of Pattan zone of District Baramulla. The distribution was carried out under the project entitled “Economic Empowerment of Seri-Farmers through Technology Adoption,” funded by the Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department.

The programme was inaugurated by Associate Dean Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Sahaf in presence of Scientists and Research scholars of College of Temperate Sericulture Mirgund. In the inaugural address, Prof. Sahaf emphasised the significant role of sericulture in rural development and its potential to uplift the socio-economic status of farming communities. The initiative aims to promote the adoption of modern sericulture technologies among farmers in order to enhance the cocoon productivity vis-a-vis income of farmers. Concluding the event, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Bhat expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, the Commissioner Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department (J&K) and the Director of Research, SKUAST-Kashmir, for their support and encouragement. The event served as a meaningful platform for knowledge exchange and direct interaction with seri-farmers, further strengthening the linkage between research and grassroots- level implementation.