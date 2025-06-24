SKUAST-K celebrates International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 23: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and active participation at its main campus. The event was organized in collaboration with the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

This year’s theme “Yoga for One Earth One Health” was highlighted through a series of activities aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being among students, faculty, and staff. The program commenced early in the morning with a collective yoga session led by expert trainers, where participants practiced various asanas, pranayama, and meditation techniques.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, inaugurated the event and spoke about the importance of yoga in maintaining holistic health and managing stress in academic life. He appreciated the collaboration with the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine and emphasized the need for integrating traditional wellness practices like yoga in university life.

Prof Neelofar Banday, Dean Faculty of Horticulture along with the faculty members attended the programme and appreciated the efforts of Dean Students Welfare for taking such initiatives for the well-being of the students and staff of the University.

Prof. S.A. Gangoo Dean Students Welfare also addressed the gathering and spoke about the shared principles of yoga in promoting balance and harmony in the human body.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, NSS volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff.

The program was coordinated by the NSS Programme Officer of the faculty of Horticulture Dr. Seemi Lohani. The celebration concluded with a pledge to incorporate yoga into daily life and continue spreading its benefits within and beyond the university campus.