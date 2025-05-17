SKUAST-Jammu celebrates National Lac-Insect day

Jammu, May 16: In a bid to revive the once-thriving lac cultivation industry in Jammu, the division of Entomology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-J) Friday organised a day-long event to mark National Lac-Insect Day (N-LiD), drawing over 100 farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and students.

The programme highlighted the historical significance of lac cultivation in the region, which was a major economic activity before 1947, with natural lac exports to Sialkot for medicinal and jewellery-making purposes. “Lac was a crucial livelihood source for forest and sub-forest dwellers, especially in the Kandi areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Dr. R.K. Gupta, professor and head of Entomology. “However, its cultivation has drastically declined, and we are now working to restore its prominence.”

The event featured expert sessions by Dr. R.K. Bandral and Dr. Devinder Sharma (Professors of Entomology, SKUAST-J) and researcher Monika Attri, who demonstrated advanced cultivation techniques, pest management, and value-added product development. Dr. Gupta presented research breakthroughs showing significant yield improvements through improved host plant management and selective breeding, positioning lac as a profitable alternative crop. A technical symposium explored lac’s diverse industrial applications—from food processing and pharmaceuticals to eco-friendly coatings—while entrepreneurs shared market insights. Attendees also participated in field demonstrations at the university’s research station, observing modern harvesting and processing methods. In a key announcement, Monika Attri revealed plans to establish a Farmer-Producer Organization (FPO) for lac cultivators, backed by SKUAST-J’s technical and market linkage support. Dr. Gupta emphasised the university’s long-term vision, including a Lac Technology Business Incubator and district-level training programs to promote lac as a sustainable livelihood.