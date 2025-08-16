SKPA Udhampur celebrates Independence day

Udhampur, Aug 15: Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur celebrate 79th Independence Day of India with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. ADGP/Director Police Academy Shri Garib Dass, IPS hoisted the National flag and took General Salute of the Parade Contingents. Gathering of the staff of SKPA Udhampur, their family members and the trainee officers/officials of SKPA Udhampur were approximately 550. The Director, in his address to the gathering highlighted the essence of the National Independence Day and the history behind this auspicious day and opined that we as Indians are fortunate to have one of the largest constitutions of the world. The Director congratulated the police officers, staff, trainee officers, families of police personnel and their children on this occasion. He also remembered the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters behind the independence of country and also stressed upon the trainees and Police officers/officials for strengthening brotherhood, fraternity and promoting secular character of the constitution of India. After culmination of the colourful parade, sweets and National flags were distributed among children participating in the function to lit in them patriotism and love towards country.Among others, Shri Rajinder Kumar Gupta, IPS, SSP, Dy. Director (Indoor/Trg.), Shri Rajesh Bali, IPS, SSP, Dy. Director(Outdoor), Shri Ramnish Gupta, JKPS, SSP, Dy. Director (Administration), Shri Rakesh Sambyal, CPO, Shri Ashish Gupta, DySP, Astt. Director (Trg/R&D) and Shri Anuroop Sharma, DySP, Astt. Director (Admn), Shri Sunil Kumar, Pvt Secretary to Director SKPA Udhampur, Shri Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray DySP(M), ADO SKPA Udhampur, Shri Amit Prakash Sehgal, Sr. PO, Shri Riaz Ahmed Sr. PO, Ms Chander Lekha Gupta, Sr. PO of SKPA Udhampur were present on the occasion.