SKIMS Medical College hosts ‘Medical Book’ exhibition

Srinagar, July 30: A two-day Medical Book Exhibition began Wednesday at the Central Library of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, showcasing a rich collection of the latest print editions of medical textbooks and reference materials from reputed empanelled firms.A statement issued here said that the exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Fazl Qadir Parry, Principal, SKIMS Medical College, in the presence of senior faculty members, the Medical Superintendent, and officers from the administrative wing. The event was coordinated under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Reyaz Ahmad Malik, Chairman, Library Committee and Head of the Department of Paediatrics, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina. Ishfaq Manzoor, Member Secretary of the Library Committee, played a pivotal role in planning and executing the event. The exhibition features the latest textbooks, standard reference books, clinical manuals, and updated editions across all core and specialty disciplines, including Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Radiology, Pharmacology, Pathology and more. Books on recent advances, exam preparation series for postgraduate entrance tests, and essential reading for competency-based medical education (CBME) are also part of the display. The initiative aims to enrich the academic environment by ensuring faculty and students have access to cutting-edge, evidence-based, and curriculum-aligned content in print format. The exhibition will remain open for all stakeholders till July 31 and is expected to strengthen the library’s collection through faculty recommendations.