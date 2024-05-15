Breaking

Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Six women and a two-year-old girl were among ten people injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Akhnoor Jammu on Wednesday.

A police official told GNS that the bus (JK02BM-6946) was on way from Palanwala towards Akhnoor area in Jammu district when it met with the accident near Kot Ghari. Ten passengers among those onboard it were injured and have been identified as Bachno Devi, 55, w/o Sahab Singh of Ratnochak, Neeta Rai, 45, W/o Anoop Rai, Jyoti Devi, 40, W/o Subash Singh, both from Gorkha Nagar Jammu, Pooja Devi, 32, her husband Rakesh Kumar, 34, their 2-year-old daughter Tanvi, of Maira Jourian, Satya Devi, 75, w/o Thori Ram of Gorkh Nager Jammu, Neelam Sharma, 50, W/o Pardeep Kumar of Pargwal, Ajay Kumar, 22, S/o Pritam Lal of Sainth Thandi Choi and Avtar Kumar, 22, S/o Balbir Chand of Khour.

The injured, he said, have been shifted to SDH Akhnoor. He said a case— FIR 80/2024 U/s 279/337 IPC—has been registered in police station concerned. “Further investigation of the case is going on,” he added. (GNS)

You Might Also Like

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Next Article “Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Breaking
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.