Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor

Six women and a two-year-old girl were among ten people injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Akhnoor Jammu on Wednesday.

A police official told GNS that the bus (JK02BM-6946) was on way from Palanwala towards Akhnoor area in Jammu district when it met with the accident near Kot Ghari. Ten passengers among those onboard it were injured and have been identified as Bachno Devi, 55, w/o Sahab Singh of Ratnochak, Neeta Rai, 45, W/o Anoop Rai, Jyoti Devi, 40, W/o Subash Singh, both from Gorkha Nagar Jammu, Pooja Devi, 32, her husband Rakesh Kumar, 34, their 2-year-old daughter Tanvi, of Maira Jourian, Satya Devi, 75, w/o Thori Ram of Gorkh Nager Jammu, Neelam Sharma, 50, W/o Pardeep Kumar of Pargwal, Ajay Kumar, 22, S/o Pritam Lal of Sainth Thandi Choi and Avtar Kumar, 22, S/o Balbir Chand of Khour.

The injured, he said, have been shifted to SDH Akhnoor. He said a case— FIR 80/2024 U/s 279/337 IPC—has been registered in police station concerned. “Further investigation of the case is going on,” he added. (GNS)