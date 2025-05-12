“Situation getting better”: JKNC MP Mian Altaf on India, Pak agreeing to cease hostilities

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmed on Monday welcomed India and Pakistan’s agreement on cessation of hostilities.

He demanded jobs for the surviving family members of those who died during the cross-border shelling from Pakistan. He also mentioned the damage to houses that was inflicted in Rajouri and Poonch.

The National Conference leader added that the situation is, however, getting better in the region and urged the administration to provide necessary help to the locals.

“The family members of those who lost their lives should be given jobs. Houses have been damaged in Rajouri, Poonch. The administration should provide necessary help to the people. Now the situation is getting better,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Directors General Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries will hold talks at 12 noon on Monday.

The Indian armed forces conducted a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Sunday, which consisted of Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations).

They confirmed that India struck 11 airbases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The officials jointly announced the success of “Operation Sindoor” — a cross-border counter-terror operation aimed at neutralising terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. The operation also eliminated over 100 terrorists.

This development came in the light of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed 26 lives. India’s military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur. (ANI)