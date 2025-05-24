Sindoor isn’t just an Op, it’s India’s loud warning to terror sponsors: Shah

JAMMU, MAY 22: In a fiery tribute to the valour and precision of India’s security forces, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah declared Operation Sindoor as the most “precise and successful response in the history of countering terrorist attacks on our soil.”

Speaking at the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Shah said the operation had “exposed the unholy nexus between Pakistan and terrorism before the entire world.”

“Operation Sindoor is a remarkable demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm political will, precise intelligence inputs from agencies, and the lethal capabilities of our forces,” Shah asserted, framing the operation as a defining moment in India’s counterterror strategy.

Shah recounted the chain of provocations leading to the strike, culminating in the “barbaric” attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. “Prime Minister Modi had declared that this terrorist attack would receive a fitting response, and Operation Sindoor was that appropriate response,” he said.

Shah revealed that in a matter of minutes, Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist bases, including two key headquarters, underscoring a policy shift from restraint to retaliation. “We initially only targeted terrorist hideouts, not Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure. But when Pakistan responded by targeting Indian civilians and military institutions, we were forced to strike back — and we did,” he said.

Highlighting India’s strategic and moral high ground, Shah said, “Even during that time, we did not attack any civilian locations in Pakistan. Through Operation Sindoor, the bonding between Pakistan and terrorism has been exposed to the world.”

He pointed to images of Pakistani military officials attending terrorist funerals as damning proof. “What Pakistan had always denied has now been fully exposed,” he declared.

Turning to the BSF’s broader role, Shah praised its evolution since 1965. “The BSF is the finest example of how patriotism can overcome all difficulties to achieve global excellence,” he said. Crediting its resilience in deserts, jungles, and mountains, he called the force India’s true “first line of defence.”

Shah noted that the BSF’s mandate to guard both the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders is a testament to its trustworthiness. “No other force has been entrusted with such challenging frontiers,” he said.

He paid homage to the BSF martyrs of Operation Sindoor — Mohammad Imtiyaz Ahmad and Deepak Chingakham — stating that their “names will forever be etched in golden letters in the history of the nation’s defence.”

Union Home Minister lauded the BSF’s technological strides, especially in areas where traditional fencing is not viable. “In the past five years, the BSF has implemented and developed several in-house global technological solutions for securing the most geographically challenging borders,” he said.

Shah highlighted BSF’s expanded role in internal security, disaster relief, anti-Naxal operations, and counter-narcotics. “From elections to combating terrorism, the BSF has performed exceptionally wherever deployed,” he said. Over five years, the force has eliminated over 78 Naxalites and seized 1.1 lakh kilograms of narcotics.

Established in 1965, the BSF has grown to 2.75 lakh personnel and is now a tri-domain force across land, sea, and air. Its members have received more than 1,300 medals, including 1 Padma Vibhushan and 7 Padma Shri awards, “reflecting the extraordinary dedication of a force that commands both respect and trust.”

Asserting the government’s full backing, Shah said, “The Modi government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the entire nation stand behind the bravery of BSF personnel.”

In conclusion, Shah affirmed: “The BSF has demonstrated that as long as they are present, the Pakistani army cannot advance even an inch. Operation Sindoor has proven India’s capability — militarily, technologically, and morally.”