‘Silenced voices of terror victims heard after decades’: LG

JAMMU, July 28: In a significant step towards providing justice and rehabilitation to families affected by terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj SinhaMonday handed over appointment letters to 80 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims at a ceremony held in Jammu.

This comes after a similar event in Baramulla earlier this year, where 40 families of terror victims received job appointments, marking a continued commitment by the administration to support those who have suffered due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilian martyrs and shared the grief and pain of their families. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured decades of trauma at the hands of terrorists and their local sympathisers, operating under the patronage of Pakistan. “These families were not only targeted but also silenced through threats and intimidation. Their pain was ignored, and perpetrators were shielded. Today, that silence has been broken. Justice is finally reaching their doorsteps,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the families that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration remains determined to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. He said efforts are underway to bring to justice all those who have aided, abetted, or benefited from terror activities. “I want to assure every victim’s family that the perpetrators will be punished. This is not just a policy, it is a promise,” the LG stated.

During the ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor recalled several harrowing incidents that underscored the brutality of terrorism in the region. He spoke of Tara Devi of Cherji village, Kishtwar, who sacrificed her life on July 21, 2001, protecting her son from terrorists. He also mentioned the brutal killing of Gyan Devi and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Kikar Singh in Balgran village in April 1998, and the martyrdom of Ashfaq Ahmed, a member of the Village Defence Committee, who was killed in an encounter in Doda in 2005, leaving behind a seven-year-old son.

“These are not just stories of grief; they are stories of courage, of sacrifice, and of unwavering resilience,” the Lieutenant Governor said, adding that for too long, such families were reduced to mere statistics. He said the voices of terror victims were suppressed by a network of separatist sympathisers and conflict profiteers, but that era is ending.

The appointment letters distributed on Sunday benefitted families from across districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi. The LG called this distribution the beginning of a new chapter — a new era of justice in Jammu and Kashmir. “The victory of Dharma over Adharma is inevitable. We are committed to providing not just jobs, but complete rehabilitation including financial aid and livelihood opportunities,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also informed that the administration has launched a dedicated web portal to register and monitor cases of terror victim families. A centralized database is being created to ensure timely relief and support. District and divisional-level helplines have also been made operational, and trained staff are assisting families in registering grievances and applying for benefits. Deputy Commissioners across districts are already processing applications, and the administration is also integrating mechanisms to provide self-employment support to eligible members of victim families.

Looking ahead, the Lieutenant Governor announced that on August 5, a large-scale distribution of appointment letters and assistance packages will take place in Srinagar, and this process will continue until every identified terror victim family receives justice and support.

The Lieutenant Governor also addressed the recent incident in Jammu on July 24. He reiterated the government’s stand: “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the guilty.” He informed the gathering that the police acted promptly, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, a magisterial inquiry is underway, and two officials have already been suspended. “Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said.

Commending the efforts of the Security Forces and J&K Police, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated them for a successful anti-terror operation in Srinagar that led to the neutralization of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Present at the ceremony were Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, DGP NalinPrabhat, Principal Secretary Home ChandrakarBharti, Commissioner Secretary GAD M Raju, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu BhimSenTuti, Deputy Commissioners, senior officials, and family members of terror victims. Chairpersons of District Development Councils, Members of Legislative Assembly, and representatives of social organisations also attended the event.