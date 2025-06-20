“Signature must come from legitimate authorities,” says Putin on possible peace deal with Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed doubts about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s authority to sign a treaty, while indicating he was open to meeting him for peace talks, RT reported.

“Signature must come from legitimate authorities,” the Russian President said on Wednesday.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin, stating that he alone can resolve pressing bilateral issues, including disputes over territory. However, speaking to international media at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin raised concerns over the Ukrainian leader’s legitimacy.

RT quoted Putin as saying, “If the Ukrainian state entrusts someone to negotiate on its behalf, suit yourself, let it be Zelensky. The question is, who will sign the document?”

Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended last year, and no successor has been elected due to the imposition of martial law. Zelensky argues that he can remain in office under the current conditions, though the Ukrainian Constitution states that presidential powers should be transferred to the parliament’s speaker in such a case.

“Propagandistically, one can say anything about the legitimacy of the current authorities, but we care about legal aspects and not propaganda when dealing with serious issues,” RT quoted Putin as saying.

He also noted that since many Ukrainian officials are appointed by the president, Zelensky’s questionable legal status casts doubt on the authority of those serving under him.

RT reported Putin as stating, “But the signature must come from legitimate authorities. Otherwise, whoever comes after him will toss it to the dumpster. That’s not a way to conduct serious business.”

Despite these concerns over legitimacy, Russia has returned the remains of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers in the latest exchange with Kyiv, RT reported, citing Kremlin official Vladimir Medinsky.

The bodies, recovered from multiple front-line regions, mark a continued effort in the humanitarian coordination between the two nations.

According to RT, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War first announced the transfer.

The remains were recovered from Kursk, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions of Russia, along with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. No individual identities were released. Meanwhile, Russia received the remains of 27 of its soldiers during the exchange.

RT further reported that Medinsky, Moscow’s chief negotiator in talks with Kiev, stated on Telegram that both sides had agreed to initiate “urgent sanitary exchanges” involving severely wounded prisoners of war. He emphasized Russia’s commitment, saying, “Russia does not abandon its own people.”

The exchange followed discussions held earlier this month in Istanbul. As per RT, Moscow had earlier offered to return over 6,000 Ukrainian bodies but accused Kiev of delaying acceptance. Despite logistical setbacks, Russian Lieutenant General Aleksandr Zorin affirmed Moscow’s intent to uphold the agreement, calling it a “purely humanitarian action.” (ANI)