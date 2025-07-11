SIA raids 3 locations in J&K in terror funding case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir conducted search operations at three suspected locations in Jammu, Doda, and Handwara in a case linked to terror financing.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), these searches aimed to secure critical evidence to unravel a complex conspiracy involving cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, designed to fuel terrorism and destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement reads search operations also targeted efforts to identify individuals inciting youth against the Union of India, thereby threatening national security.

“Searches are part of an ongoing investigation under FIR No. 12/2022, under Sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code, registered at Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir. These searches yielded vital evidence, marking a breakthrough in exposing the clandestine financial networks that keep the pot of terrorism boiling in Jammu and Kashmir,” it reads.

It added recovered articles/electronic devices are expected to aid the SIA in identifying and apprehending co-conspirators and accomplices orchestrating these anti-national activities.

“The SIA remains determined in its commitment to rooting out terrorism and its support systems, including sophisticated methods like cryptocurrency-based funding, which are increasingly exploited to perpetuate violence and radicalization,” it reads—(KNO)