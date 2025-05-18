SIA raids 11 locations in sleeper cell crackdown

Srinagar, May 17: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Friday conducted extensive raids at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir. The raids are part o ongoing investigation into suspected sleeper cell modules, following similar operations carried out earlier this week in South Kashmir, officials said.

A police spokesman said that these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir.

The competent court has authorised these searches which are being conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates

“During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning,” he said.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.

“The SIA Kashmir is steadfast in the commitment of safeguarding national security and upholding public order. It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in any kind of secessionist and terrorist activities

He said that it is observed that most of the individuals under the SIA’s scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.

The spokesman said that i this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behavior is noticed.

“If necessary, the matter should be reported to local police authorities to ensure that such youth receive appropriate intervention and counselling,” he said.