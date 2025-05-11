SIA Kashmir raids 20 locations for terror conspiracy links, OGWs under watch

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, carried out searches at 20 locations across south Kashmir on Sunday in connection with an ongoing terror conspiracy case. The raids come amid increased surveillance of terror associates and overground workers (OGWs) allegedly acting as conduits for Pakistan-based handlers, according to the statement.

According to police officials, J&K police is keeping a surveillance on the terror associates and over ground workers (OGW) working in Kashmir. Technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in direct contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps including but not limited to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and so on.

These terror associates were also involved in online radical propaganda on the behest of terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e- Taiba and Jaish-e- Muhammad, impinging upon the national security and integrity.

“On 11 May 2025, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir has conducted searches at around 20 locations across all districts of South Kashmir in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir”, the statement reads.

During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning.

Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these entities are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.

The State Investigation Agency, Kashmir is steadfast in the commitment of safeguarding national security and upholding public order. It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in any kind of secessionist and terrorist activities.