BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

SIA Kashmir raids 11 locations in sleeper cells module case

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Saturday carried out extensive raids at 11 locations across central and north Kashmir in a case related to sleeper cells module.

In a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said that these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir.

The statement reads that the competent court has authorised these searches which are being conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

“During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning,” it reads.

It added that preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.

“The SIA is steadfast in the commitment of safeguarding national security and upholding public order. It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in any kind of secessionist and terrorist activities,” it added.

The statement reads that it is observed that most of the individuals under the SIA’s scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.

“In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behavior is noticed,” it reads.

It further reads that if necessary, the matter should be reported to local police authorities to ensure that such youth receive appropriate intervention and counselling—(KNO)

Indian Army to hold Chanakya Defence Dialogue; Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to address talk series
Bandipora Police Attaches Two Properties For ‘Sheltering militants’
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Van spreads mass awareness on Govt Schemes at Chatroo
Indian stock indices start fresh week marginally in green
BJP J&K holds Parliamentary Election Management Committee review meeting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Will seek Centre’s help for proper rehabilitation of Pak shelling hit victims: LG Sinha
Next Article “Will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on all party delegation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha increases ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
People first, always: CM Omar Abdullah reiterates commitment to resolving public grievances
Breaking Kashmir
Dr.Darakhshan Andrabi presents cash assistance to Uri shelling affected people
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Will try my best to fulfil this responsibility well”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on all party delegation
Breaking National