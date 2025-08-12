SIA Kashmir conducts raids at 8 locations across Srinagar

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has launched exhaustive searches at 8 locations in District Srinagar as part of its ongoing investigation into a case FIR No. 56/1990, registered at Police Station Nigeen, Srinagar now being investigated by SIA Kashmir.

The case pertains to the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Sarla Bhat, a nurse at SKIMS Soura, who was brutally killed by terrorists 36 years ago.

These strategic searches which were conducted at 8 locations throughout District Srinagar have resulted in the recovery of some incriminating evidences, which will help in unearthing the whole terrorist conspiracy with an ultimate aim to deliver Justice to the victim and her family.