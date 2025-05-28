SIA Kashmir arrested man evading arrest for 2 years in Narco-terror module

State Investigation Agency Kashmir on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a accused who was evading arrest past two years in connection with a narco-terror case.

In a statement issued here, the SIA Kashmir said that they have achieved a major success in apprehending a proclaimed offender Abdul Rashid Mir r/o Amargarh, Sopore who was at large for the last 2 years. The accused is a part of cross border narco-terror module operating in the valley. Narcotics & small arms were smuggled across the border by terror operatives of LeT into Sopore town and thereafter peddled through out the valley among the youth.

During the course of investigation of this case (FIR 19/2022), 8 members of the narco-terror module have been arrested by SIA, Kashmir so far.

The arrest of Abdul Rashid Mir is a major jolt to the narco-terror operatives across the border who push the youth to drugs besides using the proceeds to fuel terrorism in the UT, reads the statement.