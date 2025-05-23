SIA Jammu strikes at terror sleeper cells and associates 

In a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

According to a statement issued here, The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialized SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were carried out at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban.

A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized , which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA’s sustained efforts to uncover and neutralize terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province.

The State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region.