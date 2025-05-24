SIA Jammu conducts raids at 18 locations in Jammu region

Srinagar, May 23: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

The raids were conducted days after SIA Kashmir raided 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir as part of ongoing investigation into suspected sleeper cell modules.

A police spokesman said that the meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialized SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

“Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were carried out at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban,” he said.

The spokesman said a considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized , which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu, he said.

“These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA’s sustained efforts to uncover and neutralize terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province.”

Meanwhile SIA remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Earlier this week, on May 18, May 17, SIA Kashmir Friday conducted extensive raids at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir. The raids are part of ongoing investigation into suspected sleeper cell modules.

“During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning,” police said.