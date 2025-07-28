SIA files chargesheet in cross border narco-terror case

Jammu, July 27 :In a major breakthrough against narco-terrorism involving interstate and cross-border drug smuggling, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed its first chargesheet related to the seizure of over 46 kilograms of heroin in Jammu and Punjab.

The chargesheet, submitted before the competent court, stems from a criminal case registered under the NDPS Act after the recovery of more than 33 kg of heroin in Jammu’s Bus Stand area. Due to emerging cross-border terror links, the investigation was escalated to the SIA under provisions of the NDPS Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case began with the arrest of Sartaj Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, apprehended in Jammu based on precise intelligence. Authorities recovered 33.580 kg of heroin from him at the time of arrest. Subsequent investigations led to the identification of a second accused, Amritpal Singh alias Fouji, who initially fled with another consignment but was later caught by Punjab Police, resulting in the seizure of an additional 12.626 kg of heroin.

Given the international dimensions and terror linkages, the case was handed over to SIA Jammu. Investigations revealed critical evidence linking Amritpal Singh to a Pakistan-based handler affiliated with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba, establishing a direct narco-terrorism connection. This significant breakthrough was achieved through the combined use of technical, scientific, and human intelligence.

The chargesheet details serious offences under the NDPS Act and UAPA against the two accused and other involved individuals. This case represents a significant victory for law enforcement in combating narcotics-driven terrorism and underscores the persistent threat posed by transnational criminal-terrorist networks exploiting drug trafficking routes to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.