SIA files chargesheet in 46 Kg heroin seizure LeT sponsored Cross Border Narco-terror case

2 Min Read

In a major breakthrough against narco-terrorism case of interstate and cross-border smuggling, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed the first chargesheet in a case involving the seizure of more than 46 kilograms of heroin in Jammu as well as Punjab. The chargesheet, filed before the Competent Court pertains registration of a criminal case filed after recovery of more than 33 Kg of Heroin in Bus Stand area of Jammu under NDPS Act.

According to a statement issued here, Finding cross border terror links in the case , the investigation was taken up by SIA under the provisions of NDPS Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case originated with the apprehension of Sartaj Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, from the Bus Stand area in Jammu, based on precise intelligence inputs. Authorities recovered 33.580 kg of heroin from his possession at the time of arrest. Swift follow-up investigation led to the identification of a second accused, Amritpal Singh alias Fouji, who initially escaped the scene with another consignment but was later arrested by Punjab Police, yielding an additional 12.626 kg of heroin.

Owing to the international dimensions and emerging terror linkages, the case was transferred to SIA Jammu. Investigations unearthed critical evidence connecting Amritpal Singh to a Pakistan-based handler affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, establishing a direct narco-terrorism linkage. This breakthrough was achieved through meticulously employed technical, scientific and human intelligence .

The chargesheet substantiates grave offences under the NDPS Act and UAPA against the accused duo and other involved individuals. This case marks a major success for law enforcement in the fight against narcotics-fueled terrorism and highlights the continuing threat posed by transnational criminal-terrorist syndicates exploiting drug trafficking routes to fund and support terror activities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

