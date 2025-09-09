SIA arrests key operator in 2022 narco-terror case

Follow us on

The State Investigation Agency has arrested a key operator in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in the 2022 narco-terror case, the agency said today.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the accused, Abdul Rashid Bhat of Awantipora, was evading arrest for more than 2 years.

The statement reads that he was designated a proclaimed offender by the court in case FIR 19/2022 of SIA Kashmir.

“Rashid is the third absconder to be arrested in the case so far following years of pursuit. His arrest marks a severe blow to the LeT operated narco-terror module backed by Pakistan based handlers,” it reads.

It adds this module was involved in smuggling of narcotics and arms through dead drop consignments near the LoC in Karnah sector and subsequent transportation and sale throughout the valley.

“Sale proceeds of these narcotic substances were later channelised to sustain the waning terrorism in J&K. So far multiple charge sheets have been filed in this case. With this arrest the SIA hopes to unfold some important links and to gather more evidence to be presented before the court to supplement the undergoing trial,” it reads—(KNO)