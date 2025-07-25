Shutdowns of hospitals unjustified, patients shouldn’t suffer at all: Sakina Itoo

Srinagar, July 25: Days after doctors at SMHS Hospital halted services following the assault of a colleague by an attendant, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday said that while such incidents must be investigated, shutting down essential services like operation theatres and emergency wards is unfair to patients.

Speaking to media during her visit to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, she said, “I agree that the incident should not have happened. But if someone has committed a crime, there is a rule and a law for that, and action should be taken accordingly.”

She said the closure of hospital departments affects patients who come from far-off areas for treatment. “The patients who arrive the next day should not suffer. There should be an investigation, but why punish patients who have done nothing wrong?”

Itoo said that while accountability is important, patient care should not be disrupted. “We cannot justify shutting down OTs, IPDs, or emergency services. This cannot be tolerated. Doctors are our brothers and sisters, but if any negligence happens in patient care, it is a serious matter.”

She added that she visited another hospital and witnessed increased patient load due to the closure at SMHS.

“This is wrong. We will not tolerate this,” she said.

The minister acknowledged that doctors cannot guarantee outcomes but stressed that professional conduct and clear communication with patients and attendants is essential. “Doctors must maintain proper behavior. The one who saves is Allah, but the doctor must ensure no carelessness in conduct,” she said.

Referring to the incident, she said there must be an official complaint to the police and a proper investigation. She also condemned the disruption of services and said there is no written provision that allows doctors to halt services entirely.

On the issue of medical negligence, she said investigations must be conducted wherever complaints arise. “If a doctor is found guilty in the inquiry, action must follow. There have been cases in the past where action has been taken,” she said.

Regarding reported incidents involving media persons, she said such matters must also be addressed lawfully.

She said that patients must never be made to suffer. “Hospitals have sensitive patients. If something wrong has happened, the law is already taking action. But repeating that mistake is not justified,” she said.(KNS)