Shutdown for various 33KV lines scheduled on May 20th cancelled: KPDCL 

The office of Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL informed that the shutdown for 33 kV GIS Tengpora Grid Exhibition Tapline (Allochibagh bund Portion), 33 KV GIS Tengpora KP Bagh Line and 33 KV TRC Rajbagh Line/ KP Bagh Rajbagh line (Sr. No. 07, 08 & 09) on 20th of May 2025, stands cancelled.

Also, the shutdown approved for 33 kV Pampore Badambagh Line (Sr. No. 14) on 20th of May 2025 may also be treated as cancelled in order to facilitate smooth operation of PHE WSS Tangnar affected due to outage of power supply during the intervening night of 18th & 19th of May 2025 due to gusty winds.