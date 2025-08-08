Shubman Gill’s top ODI ranking under threat as Babar Azam returns:WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s probable playing XI for 1st ODI.

Pakistan are set to play their first ODI since March as they will face the West Indies today in the first of the three-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Mohammad Rizwan is back to lead the side as Captain.

Pakistan Squad:Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

Babar Azam Eyes Top ODI Ranking:

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill is currently the number one-ranked player in the ODI rankings. He boasts of 784 rating points at the moment, but is not scheduled to play the format at least until October, when India will tour Australia for the white-ball series. For the same reason, Gill’s No.1 position is under threat as Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who is placed second in the ODI rankings, is set to return to action in the three-match series against the West Indies starting today.

ICC ODI rankings for batters

1 Shubman Gill :784

2 Babar Azam : 766

3 Rohit Sharma: 756

4 Virat Kohli: 736

5 Daryl Mitchell :720

Will Babar Azam Break 22-year-old ODI Record?

Babar Azam is on the verge of creating history, to become the batter with the most ODI hundreds from his country, as he eyes former opener Saeed Anwar’s 22-year-old record. Pakistan will take on the Windies in the first of three ODIs on Friday in Trinidad.

While Babar has 19 ODI hundreds, Anwar finished his career with 20, the most for a Pakistani batter. If the former scores even one century in three matches, he will level Anwar’s long-standing record.

