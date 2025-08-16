Shrine Board reaffirms commitment to pilgrim welfare on I-Day

Katra, Aug 15: On the auspicious occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Friday reaffirmed the Board’s unwavering commitment to pilgrim welfare, after hoisting the national flag at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra.As per a statement issued here, following a solemn tribute to the victims of the recent cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, the CEO extended greetings to the people and dedicated the occasion to the brave freedom fighters whose sacrifices have been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey. He highlighted the various pilgrim-centric initiatives undertaken under the directions and guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the Chairman of SMVDSB. Emphasising the Board’s commitment to pilgrim safety and security, he mentioned the operationalization of an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Katra for facilitating real-time monitoring and efficient crowd management to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage.The CEO highlighted several key infrastructure development projects completed and underway, including the augmentation of holding areas at Adhkuwari and the queue complex at Banganga aimed to streamline pilgrim movement throughout the year. Furthermore, to promote the traditional route, initiatives like track widening and enhanced street lighting have been implemented to improve accessibility and facilitate a smoother pilgrimage experience, he added. Vaishya also elaborated on the significance of the Shrine Board’s Medical College, which has commenced operations at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Kakryal and accommodating its first cohort of students from the academic session 2025-26. The institution aims to elevate healthcare standards in the region by providing quality medical education and improved patient care. The CEO further outlined the Board’s social outreach initiatives, including the construction and handover of five temples in the villages of Harotkot, Dangakot, Tot, Devigarh, and Chasana in District Reasi. These temples have been entrusted to local communities for daily worship. He also mentioned the ongoing construction of a new helipad at Katra, which will facilitate helicopter services to Shiv Khori, thereby enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility for pilgrims. In addition, Shri Vaishya praised the successful implementation of various government schemes in District Reasi, including the establishment of a Block Public Health Laboratory and dialysis unit at CHC Katra, provision of quality water supply, installation of rooftop solar panels and distribution of ration to beneficiaries. The CEO highlighted the Shrine Board’s commitment to environmental conservation in the Trikuta Hills and called upon the local community to join hands in making Katra a plastic-free holy town. He also asserted the introduction of an online helicopter quota for senior citizens and specially-abled pilgrims to enhance their access to the Holy Shrine.