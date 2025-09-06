Shrine Board felicitates medallist of Para- Archery World Ranking Tournament 

Follow us on

Katra, Sept 05: The Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya Friday felicitated Shri Rakesh Kumar, a distinguished para-archer nurtured at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra, for his exemplary performance at the recently concluded Para Archery World Ranking Tournament held in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

As per a statement issued here, Rakesh Kumar secured three medals, two Gold and one Bronze, significantly contributing to India’s overall tally of ten medals at the prestigious international event. As a token of blessings and appreciation, the CEO presented sacred offerings to the medallist, including a Chunri and Prasad of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. Noteworthy, that Shri Rakesh Kumar is a recipient of the Arjuna Award–2024, has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication at National and International Level, bringing pride to the nation and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The CEO commended his achievements and expressed confidence that with the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, the state-of-the-art facilities, expert coaching and unwavering commitment of athletes at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex will continue to yield success at international platforms. The Shrine Board under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor, JK-UT is committed to encourage the youth and provide them a platform to showcase their talents. The Sports Complex is being developed as a Centre of Excellence, equipped with modern infrastructure and resources to support aspiring sportspersons.