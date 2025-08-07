BreakingKashmir

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse assumes charge as DC Kupwara

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Thursday assumed the charge as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

Shrikant is AGMUT 2016-batch IAS officer. Prior to current assignment, he was previously serving as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. Besides, he has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Shopian, Kargil and Leh districts.

On the arrival, he was received by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kupwara, Mufti Fareed ud din; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad; ACR and other senior officials of DC office.

