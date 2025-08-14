ShriAmarnathjiYatra success proves India is unmatched: LG Sinha

Katra, Aug 13:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday felicitated Langar organisations for their exemplary service during the ShriAmarnathJi Yatra-2025. The ceremony was held at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, where the LG praised the unwavering commitment and devotion of the organisations in serving lakhs of pilgrims.

“Today’s felicitation carries the message that nothing can beat the spirit of India,” LG Sinha said, addressing the gathering. “The successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage this year, with the determination of all stakeholders, reaffirms our resolve for selfless service and reflects a resurgent India.”

The LG commended the selfless dedication of Langar volunteers, describing their role as vital in ensuring the spiritual and logistical success of the Yatra. “Their contribution is not just service—it is a sacred duty performed with devotion,” he said.

He also extended gratitude to the ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board, administrative officials, police and security personnel, NGOs, health professionals, and volunteers who worked around the clock to facilitate the Yatra.

Sinha highlighted the deployment of the Rapid Assessment System, which enabled real-time feedback from pilgrims along both Yatra routes. “An overwhelming 95% of pilgrims rated the services as ‘very good’,” he said, adding that emotional moments captured during the Yatra, including security personnel carrying elderly and unwell pilgrims, spoke volumes about the spirit of service.

The LG reiterated the Shrine Board’s commitment to enhancing facilities for devotees. “The day is not far when a ropeway from Baltal will allow devotees to reach the holy cave with greater ease,” he said, underlining future infrastructural developments.

This year, 122 Langarswere set up in the Yatra area, providing food and other essential services free of cost. “The Langar organisations have, year after year, displayed unwavering dedication in making this spiritual journey seamless for devotees,” Sinha noted.

He also urged all stakeholders to continue working towards maintaining a secure and inclusive environment for future Yatras.

Prominent attendees at the ceremony included Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO, ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; BhimSenTuti, IGP Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Nidhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner Reasi; Rahul Singh, Additional CEO, Shrine Board; and RajanKapoor, President, ShriAmarnathjiYatraBhandara Organisation, among others.