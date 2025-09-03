Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board extends relief to landslide affected families

Follow us on

In a humanitarian gesture, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has undertaken a significant relief initiative as per the directions of Shri Manoj Sinha, Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT) to support more than 1000 families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides in Katra and other parts of Reasi & Udhampur Districts.

Initially, a relief supply for 400 families was handed over to the District Administration, Reasi to ensure timely distribution of relief material to affected families.

The relief material includes dry ration kits, utensils, blankets, medicines, buckets, tarpaulin and tents etc. for addressing the immediate needs and helping them cope with the aftermath of the calamity. Furthermore, on the request of the District Administration; families of village Purana Daroor whose homes have been severely damaged temporarily shifted to Shakti Bhawan, Niharika Complex of Shrine Board, Katra for ensuring their safety and well being during this challenging period.

Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reaffirms the Board’s commitment to supporting the local community, especially during crises and underscored that in coordination with the District Administration, Reasi; The Shrine Board shall provide comprehensive assistance to affected families for ensuring their well-being and safety.

Notably, Shrine Board has undertaken such initiatives during the past to serve the community during times of crisis including COVID-19 pandemic and other calamities as well.