Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board dispels insinuating media reports

Jammu, Aug 29 : Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has expressed deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of pilgrims in the natural disaster on August 26, and has placed on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports.

In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the SMVDSB categorically denied the allegations as false and baseless. “A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety,” it said, adding, “The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on 26th August morning until around 10:00 AM, during which time the yatra proceeded normally, so much so that even the helicopter services were operating seamlessly during that time.

In fact, the Board had made elaborate arrangements of positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure.”

“The Board monitored weather updates closely and as soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended. Majority of the yatris were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine. Thousands of yatris en-route had smoothly completed their pilgrimage back to Katra by then. However, many pilgrims stayed on in the shelter sheds en-route at designated halt points on the old track. These are those points/ stretches which have never been susceptible to landslides in the past.

These halt points have been specifically created in the safest zones of the track, for pilgrim safety,” the statement said.

“The new track between Katra and Adhkwari (through Tarakote), which is susceptible to landslides and weather-related disruptions, had already been closed since 24th August in the interest of pilgrim safety. The old track, which is generally secure and not prone to slides/ shooting stones (having stabilized over the last many decades), was kept open for pilgrim movement with a close watch on weather conditions. Even yatra on this track was suspended by 12:00 noon on 26th August upon issuance of the specific weather advisory.,” it said.

“The location where this unfortunate disaster happened was near Inderprastha Bhojanalaya on the old track. This is one of the safest locations on the track. However, nature’s fury struck in the form of sudden severe cloudburst in this stretch of around 50 meters only, which triggered the massive landslide at 2:40 PM. It was unpredictable and unforeseen from any count. No such event of land slide has ever been recorded in this area in the past. The event was a force majeure,” the statement added.

“The Shrine Board’s Disaster Management Task Force which was spread along the track immediately responded in close coordination with District Administration, Reasi, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers, launching swift evacuation and relief operations. 18 pilgrims who had sustained injuries were safely evacuated and shifted for superspecialty care in Shrine Board’s Hospital at Kakryal after giving them first aid along the track,” it said.

“Stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra through Tarakot Marg by the evening of 26th August. Simultaneously debris clearance, slope inspection, and stabilization were undertaken on a war footing. The Board has, over the years, taken concerted steps to undertake slope stabilization and mountain binding activities. Robust shelter sheds to guard against stray shooting stones have been laid along almost the entire track,” the statement said.

“The Board reiterates that every reasonable precaution was taken keeping in view weather forecasts. The unfortunate cloudburst resulting in loss of precious lives was not humanly foreseeable and was thus, beyond anyone’s anticipation or control. The Board has at all times acted strictly in line with official weather forecasts and advisories, with pilgrim safety and well-being as its foremost priority.

The Shrine Board stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and every possible assistance will be provided to the NoKs of the deceased devotees. Injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment and the Shrine Board prays to Mata Vaishno Devi for their quick recovery,” it added—(KNO)