Shri Amarnathji Yatra Crosses 2.50 lakh Mark

PAHALGAM, JULY 17: Today, on 17th July, 5,110 pilgrims have performed the holy darshan of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine till 2 pm.

The cumulative number of yatris to have performed Darshans at the Holy Cave thus reached 2.51 lakh in first 15 days of Yatra since its commencement on 3rd July this year.

Pilgrims have been thronging the Shrine from all parts of the country and abroad since the beginning of the Yatra and have expressed great enthusiasm in undertaking this journey of faith apart from appreciating the services and efficient management in conduct of the Yatra.