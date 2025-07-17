Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Shri Amarnathji Yatra Crosses 2.50 lakh Mark

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

PAHALGAM, JULY 17: Today, on 17th July, 5,110 pilgrims have performed the holy darshan of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine till 2 pm.

The cumulative number of yatris to have performed Darshans at the Holy Cave thus reached 2.51 lakh in first 15 days of Yatra since its commencement on 3rd July this year.

Pilgrims have been thronging the Shrine from all parts of the country and abroad since the beginning of the Yatra and have expressed great enthusiasm in undertaking this journey of faith apart from appreciating the services and efficient management in conduct of the Yatra.

PM Modi extends greetings to air warriors on foundation day
PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th-21st June
President of Malaysia strongly condemned Pahalgam attack”: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha
“It’s 5G era, we have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world,” PM Modi calls for smart law and order system
LG Manoj Sinha extends Shab-i-Meraj greetings
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Army responds swiftly to assist Amarnath Yatris
Next Article Pahalgam clear example of security lapse by Modi govt: Asaduddin Owaisi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar meets South Korean special envoys, discusses defence, maritime and tech cooperation
Breaking National
Iraq: At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at hypermarket in Kut city
Breaking World
Sent strong message to world that there will be consequences if India is attacked: Amit Shah
Breaking National
Pahalgam clear example of security lapse by Modi govt: Asaduddin Owaisi
Breaking National