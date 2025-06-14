Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2025: Div Com Jammu reviews Yatra arrangements in Samba, Kathua

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today conducted an extensive tour of Samba and Kathua districts to inspect and review the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of Kathua and Samba, along with senior officers from police and civil administration.

At Samba, the Div Com assessed civic amenities at key lodgement centres, including Baba Ambedkar Hall, Mount Litera School, Government HSS Jakh, Government GHSS Vijaypur, Municipal Hall Samba, and prominent spiritual stops such as Chichi Mata Temple and Narsingh Temple.

The Div Com emphasized on 24×7 power supply, clean drinking water, sanitation and toilet facilities, proper illumination, and CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

Later, the Div Com visited Kathua, where he conducted a detailed inspection of the Lakhanpur Corridor and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. The Div Com directed the Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Lakhanpur, to intensify cleanliness drives, maintain public sanitation, and install informational signage for the convenience of pilgrims. He also called for timely completion of repair and beautification works at Lakhanpur by June 25, in view of it being the first entry point for pilgrims arriving via road.

It was informed that the district administration has established Six RFID counters, Five-bedded medical Room, Cold drinking water stations, Langar (community kitchen) facilities, Clean toilet blocks and designated rest areas for Yatris along the Lakhanpur Corridor.

The Div Com also reviewed security arrangements, directing the Police Department to devise a comprehensive security plan. ASP Kathua was instructed to ensure adequate deployment of security personnel at all strategic locations.

Additionally, the Div Com inspected Government Polytechnic College and Town Hall, identified as lodgement centres in case of a Yatra halt, to assess the availability of essential services.

He directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination, maintain round-the-clock readiness, and prioritize cleanliness, safety, and timely delivery of services. He also visited the Kathua Waterfront to explore options for beautification and enhancement of public amenities at the site.